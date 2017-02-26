#JusticeforKhojaly
In a few hours of night from 25 to 26 February 1992, 613 civilians were killed including 106 women, 83 children. 56 people were killed with outrageous brutality, 8 families were totally exterminated, 25 children lost both parents while 130 children lost at least one parent in a massacre which has become the most brutal punishment of civilians during the whole 3 years of the conflict’s military phase. Armenia to be brought to justice for the massacre!
